A recent Twitter thread highlighted France’s unique approach to renaming English movie titles for the local audience. Unlike other countries, which often translate titles into their own language, the French opted to switch English titles to different English titles to better resonate with their audience. This trend was explored in the thread, which pointed out several bizarre examples. For instance, ‘The Hangover’ was renamed ‘Very Bad Trip’ in France.

Twitter user, @juanbuis, shared how French movie titles are translated from English to English for French audiences. Some examples included ‘The Other Guys’ becoming ‘Very Bad Cops’, ‘Not Another Teen Movie’ changing to ‘Sex Academy’, ‘Step Up 2’ becoming ‘Sexy Dance 2’, ‘No Strings Attached’ being translated to ‘Sex Friends’, and ‘Cocaine Bear’ becoming ‘Crazy Bear’. The thread also jokingly suggested alternative titles for classic movies if they were translated into French, such as ‘Titanic’ becoming ‘Very Bad Boat’ and ‘Jaws’ becoming ‘Very Bad Shark’.

While many users found the translations amusing, a French user defended the practice, explaining, “French born and raised here. Original titles are usually meaningless to the average French guy. “Hangover" for instance, doesn’t mean anything to a French person even with a basic knowledge of English. “Very bad trip" however is clear because it uses simple words everyone knows". “I don’t think it’s ridiculous. French people usually don’t excel in languages, and modified titles are often easier to pronounce and remember for the public," remarked the other.

Others shared their own favourite translated titles, including ‘Happy Death Day’ becoming ‘Happy Birth Dead’ and ‘In Time’ becoming ‘Time Out’.

Thus, the French translation of movie titles is intriguing since it seeks to match the title with the film’s content and the cultural preferences of the audience. This approach often leads to successful translations, but as highlighted by Juan’s Twitter thread, it sometimes results in amusing misses.

