The lowercase “i" seems to have become an inseparable part of almost all the products of tech giant Apple. From its first public introduction in 1998 with the iMac, to the first iPhone in 2007, to the more specialised iPods and iPads, the prefix has sustained for over two decades and is still going strong. Although the “i" is famous, some would dare say iconic now, such does not seem to be the case with its meaning. Many people are unaware of the thought process behind adding this prefix to products.

Although many think the singular letter stands for “internet", that’s only kind of true. The story stretches back to when Steve Jobs, the renowned co-founder of Apple Inc, had been brought back on board after getting kicked out to save the dying company. Jobs came up with the computer that was about to drive Apple back to the top. It was a Macintosh with one major upgrade: it accorded people access to the Internet.

Ken Segall, the man who rose to fame with Apple’s famous Think Different ad campaign, told New York Times back in 2012 that Jobs had wanted the new machine’s name to have a reference to the Macintosh. The team also had to come up with the name fast, since the launch of the product was just days away.

And so, names such MacRocket, Macster, MacMan were drummed up. Jobs liked MacMan, but Segall disagreed. He thought it sounded like Pacman, giving the machine a toy-like vibe.

After some brainstorming, the team came up with five names, the last one being “iMac". Segall said that with this name, they could list what it stood for, such as “i" for Internet, imagination, and individual. Jobs hated it at first, but soon in a week or so, the name had grown on him and he was ready to move ahead with it.

“There was never a phone call from Steve saying, you guys really are geniuses. It was just silence, and it was suddenly iMac, which was great," Segall said.

Come the day of the iMac’s presentation, and Jobs had gone beyond just the Internet or the other two points Segall said. He spoke of the “i" standing for five things: Internet, individual, instruct, inform and inspire. You can hear him talk about it here:

The meaning of that “i" was broad. It could be easily adapted to other machines. Today, Apple products can do a lot more than connect to the Internet. Yet, the idea of what the letter stands for still persists.

