Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along shared a poignant message about tourists littering on roads and how it affects the environment on Monday, March 6. The tweet came in response to a sarcastic online comment where a user lambasted tourists for polluting hill stations on vacations. A Twitter user posted a photograph of scrapped glass bottles thrown on the road in Himachal alongside his snarky remark over people ruining the beauty of tourist states by throwing waste on roads. While responding to the user, the politician urged people to avoid littering while on getaways. “Ayalee! It’s bad. Don’t do this. ‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ ka matlab hi bigad diya (you ruined the meaning of Atithi Devo Bhava). Drinking and throwing scrap bottles are injurious to health and environment," wrote Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs. Take a look at his statement here:

The photo soon became a topic of discussion among Twitter users who requested the minister to make strict rules to punish the offenders. A user wrote, “People who do this should be fined heavily!"

Another agreed, “Indeed, need a strict and good solution for this behavioral issue."

One more joined, “Please levy heavy fines on them. Install CCTV cameras everywhere. These jerks need to be shown their place. Disgusting."

Meanwhile, a user added, “Atithi rakhsas ban gaye hai (Guests have turned demons)…Fine them."

The photo of the littered road was viewed by more than 56 thousand people on the micro-blogging site. The Nagaland Minister is known for rallying for environmental issues and promoting eco-friendly methods to save the planet Earth. The statement against littering on roads came after Temjen Imna Along shared a video of a man cycling on the road with a placard to emphasize the usage of bicycles.

The message on the placard read, “Do you need a car/SUV during peak hours only to transport one person?" It was attached to the man’s backpack. Temjen Imna Along lauded the efforts of the man, “Mano ya na mano, banda sahi hai (Believe it or not, this dude is right)." Check out the video below:

Just like his thought-provoking post on littering, this eco-friendly message was widely supported by internet users. It garnered over two lakh views and more than eight thousand likes on Twitter.

