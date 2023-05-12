The Rise Of Hayden Bowles: From Zero To Retired Millionaire At 22

Meet Hayden Bowles, the young entrepreneur who has taken the social media world by storm. With over a million followers on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, he has built a massive fan base by sharing his incredible success story. Bowles started his journey in the E-commerce industry at the age of 17 and today he owns a real estate portfolio and runs online courses about Performance Dropshipping and TikTok Ads Blueprint that have made him millions. Through his inspiring clips, he shares his tips and tricks for success, motivating his followers to pursue their dreams and never give up.

According to a report by Money Control, Bowles explained in one of his videos that an incident in his childhood made him understand the value of money, which led him to start thinking about earning money at a young age and eventually dropping out of school.

Hayden Bowles recalled that when he was around 10 or 11 years old, he wanted to purchase something but was unable to do so because he “had no money and my parents wouldn’t buy it for me." This incident made him realise the value of money and he decided to start earning his own.

Bowles revealed that he had started making a significant amount of money from his e-commerce business when he was just 17 years old. He further stated that although he loves to work, he considers himself “technically retired" due to the money he has set aside from his real estate ventures. The income generated from these ventures now supports his lifestyle.

According to Bowles, there are a few habits that millionaires tend to adopt, and he shared one key principle that he personally follows. He suggests that if one can live on 20 percent or less of what they make, they would be able to save and invest and double down so aggressively.

Bowles added that one should “focus more attention on your income than anything else." He favours having a singular focus and dedicating more effort to his existing business, rather than taking on a side hustle.

Hayden Bowles founded EcommSeason provides online courses that can cost up to USD 575 (Rs. 47,000) and by the time he turned 18, he had earned enough to purchase a Lamborghini and by the age of 19, he had become a millionaire.