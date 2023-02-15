Netflix premiered the docu-series The Romantics recently, which celebrated the legacy of late filmmaker Yash Chopra in the history of Indian Cinema. While the four-episode series exhibits interviews of 35 celebrated personalities from the Indian film industry, The Romantics became the talk of the town especially as it included Aditya Chopra in the series, marking his first on-cam interview. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Sooraj Barjatya, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actors who closely worked with the Yash Raj family including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan open up on their experiences and their learnings working with the father-son duo.

Adi Chopra’s wife Rani Mukerji and his brother Uday Chopra also narrate their experiences. Now, a tweet which is going viral talks about the “funniest part" of this docu series.

“Okay the funniest part of this Yash Raj doc is when Adi says nepotism isn’t actually that helpful because they tried to make Uday a successful actor and couldn’t do it lol," wrote Twitter user Melanie Easton. The tweet is now viral on the micro blogging site. Have a look:

“LOL very true, I also think of Zayed Khan. Nepotism gets a foot in but you actually have to have some talent to last," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “HAHAHAHAH not your own brother Adi hahaha."

Meanwhile, teasing Aditya for his first-ever on-screen appearance, Karan asked him if he can finally share pictures of the duo. Sharing the poster of the series on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Binged watched The Romantics on Netflix by Smriti Mundhra for my alma mater YRF…." He continued by praising Yash Chopra’s vision, and claimed that the “good old fashioned conviction" that the late filmmaker possessed has ‘vanished.’

He added, “I realised the purity, the innocence and the conviction we all collectively had…is so lost today for most of us…. Yash Chopra is not just a legend of romance … a connoisseur of chiffon, music, and beauty… a maestro of musicals… he was also a pillar of belief and conviction… is there any conviction left today? We are burdened by media commentary… box office opening analytics, research engines (all probably relevant to the technology and times) but where did good old fashioned conviction vanish…."

