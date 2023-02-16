'The Romantics': Uday Chopra’s Introduction in 'British Accent' Has Netizens in Splits

Netflix premiered the docu-series The Romantics recently, which celebrated the legacy of late filmmaker Yash Chopra in the history of Indian Cinema. Ever since its release, several stories and videos have emerged. Whether it is Aditya Chopra’s end to the nepotism debate, or how he convinced SRK to do DDLJ, several new stories have emerged. The docu series became the talk of the town especially as it included Aditya Chopra in the series, marking his first on-cam interview. Filmmakers Karan Johar, Sooraj Barjatya, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, and actors who closely worked with the Yash Raj family including Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Ranveer Singh, Juhi Chawla, Hrithik Roshan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan, and Amitabh Bachchan open up on their experiences and their learnings working with the father-son duo.

In the midst of all of these, Uday Chopra’s introduction in British accent is what has caught netizens eyes. Several took to social media handles and spoke about the same. “Uday Chopra asking “Which accent should I do the interview in" and then proceeding to do his intro in a British accent anyway in THE ROMANTICS has made my day," wrote a Twitter user. To this, one responded, “I’d started the show promising myself I’d make fun of his accent and then it opened with this and I was like: he knows."

A Reddit video of the same is also viral, have a look:

Here is what netizens have to say:

Meanwhile, a tweet which went viral earlier talked about the “funniest part" of this docu series. “Okay the funniest part of this Yash Raj doc is when Adi says nepotism isn’t actually that helpful because they tried to make Uday a successful actor and couldn’t do it lol," wrote Twitter user Melanie Easton. The tweet is now viral on the micro blogging site.

Also, teasing Aditya for his first-ever on-screen appearance, Karan asked him if he can finally share pictures of the duo. Sharing the poster of the series on Instagram, Karan wrote, “Binged watched The Romantics on Netflix by Smriti Mundhra for my alma mater YRF…." He continued by praising Yash Chopra’s vision, and claimed that the “good old fashioned conviction" that the late filmmaker possessed has ‘vanished.’

