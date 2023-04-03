The Secret Life Of Plants: Study Shows They ‘Shed Tears’ When Stressed Or Injured

Plants have emotions, and there is finally proof that they get emotional when hurt or stressed. A new study by Tel Aviv University researchers has discovered that plants emit sounds when they are stressed, and each type of stress is associated with a specific sound. These sounds are beyond the hearing range of humans, but animals like bats, mice, and insects can identify them. The team subjected plants to various treatments, such as cutting their stems and depriving them of water, and recorded the resulting sounds. Unstressed plants emitted fewer than one sound per hour, while stressed plants produced dozens of sounds every hour. The recordings were then analyzed by specially developed machine-learning algorithms. It identified the type and level of stress and even distinguished between different plants.

“Our findings suggest that the world around us is full of plant sounds and that these sounds contain information – for example about water scarcity or injury (…) We believe that humans can also utilize this information, given the right tools - such as sensors that tell growers when plants need watering," said Professor Lilach Hadany.

The study, published in the scientific journal Cell, has resolved a long-standing scientific debate about whether plants emit airborne soundwaves. It suggests that the sounds plants emit contain information about their condition, such as water scarcity or injury, which other creatures can utilize. In fact, an idyllic field of flowers is actually a noisy place full of plant sounds.

Professor Hadany also explains that previous research has shown that vibrometers can detect vibrations in plants. However, it remained unclear whether these vibrations could also travel through the air as sound waves that could be detected from a distance. This has been a topic of debate among researchers for many years, and the aim of their study was to explore this question.

The results imply that the environment is teeming with plant-generated sounds that convey valuable information, including signals related to water shortage or damage. The team suggests that these sounds can be detected by nearby creatures such as bats, insects, and other plants capable of hearing high-frequency sounds and deriving useful information from them. The researchers suggest that the finding could be used to develop a mechanism such as censors which may alert humans when their plants require watering or other care. Therefore, a beautiful flower meadow could potentially be a noisy place, though inaudible to the human ear.

The researchers also aim to explore whether other plants can hear humans too.

But for now, one thing is clear: plants can talk, and we just need the right tools to listen to them. Perhaps we could even use sensors to tell us when our plants need watering.

