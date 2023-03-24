The Seven Hilarious Stages of Desi Dads Watching a Movie Summed Up in This Relatable Reel

A video showcasing the movie-watching habits of “desi dads" has gained significant attention on social media platforms. The video humorously outlines the seven stages of how most Indian fathers watch movies. It points out that Sundays are often reserved for lounging around and watching Bollywood movies on television. However, before settling down to enjoy the film, fathers go through a particular ritual.

The first stage, according to the video, is characterised by mild interest in the movie, followed by sipping on tea while watching the film. The third stage involves taking over the couch, and the fourth stage is “agreeing with the hero." The video then shows how “tension" arises, followed by “comic relief" and culminating in “taking glasses off for the final tears."

The video has garnered a mammoth total of 35,405 likes on Instagram. The video has struck a chord with many viewers who have expressed their amusement and agreement on social media. Users have confirmed that the video accurately portrays the habits of many “desi dads" when it comes to movie-watching.

Advertisement

Some users even suggested an additional stage, which involves taking a nap, as part of the movie-watching ritual and wrote, “Where’s the nap?" Another user wrote, “I am convinced all dads are like this."

One user shared a personal anecdote, saying, “I love that my dad can watch any movie/show/even anime with me and just turn it on and eventually thodi der m papa newspaper chod k TV dekhne lg jate mere sth." (I love that my dad can watch any movie/show/even anime with me and just turn it on and eventually in a while dad leaves the newspaper and starts to watch TV with me).

Read all the Latest Buzz News here