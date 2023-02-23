The US City Turning Household Food Waste into Chicken Feed

A pilot underway in a US city is taking the recovery of domestic food waste to the next level. The initiative involves using a smart garbage can to transform this waste into grounds used to make chicken feed. Corn, wheat, soybeans, and now… food waste! The diet of farmed chickens is so varied that household food waste is now being added to the menu. However, these fruit and vegetable peelings, and other food scraps, must be properly processed into a dehydrated powder that can be used as a nutritious food source for the birds.

In the United States, a start-up called Mill has designed a garbage can that automatically dries all the kitchen scraps thrown into it, with no user input. And the process is no noisier than a dishwasher. Specifically designed so as not to release any unpleasant odors, households can add leftovers for many days, since the trash can’s contents are transformed into powder-like grounds. Once full, users simply empty these dry remnants into a prepaid box to return to Mill, which then makes the food grounds into a chicken feed ingredient.

The device can be used in the same way as a regular compost bin, except that it is connected to an app via WiFi. This allows users to notify Mill of the availability of a full box of grounds, but also to see the quantity of food waste generated by a household. It functions on the basis of a subscription of $33 per month.

This approach, which offers consumers the opportunity to become more involved in the recycling of their household waste, is now being expanded with a pilot program in the city of Tacoma in Washington State. For the first time ever in the US, a city has partnered with the startup to integrate the initiative into its operations. Tacoma hopes to collect data about the food waste generated by its residents in order to reduce it. Participants who reduce the amount of waste they produce will pay less for their Mill subscription.

This partnership is one more effort in a wider mission for the city of Tacoma, which has made household waste reduction its focus. According to US media reports, the city has been working in this field since 2012, since then diverting up to 1,000 tons per year of compostable food waste from landfill.

