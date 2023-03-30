Owning a house is on everyone’s dream bucket list and when you have enough to get one, you start house hunting. With inflation worldwide and buying a house with the current market price feels like an impossible task and the properties within budget may not be our ideal homes. But we all have the areas where we are prepared to make compromises. Now, a house in the UK has been found listed for £15,000 (Rs 15.18 lakh) which is a dream price point for first-time buyers.

But this Scottish house-hunter, Adam Bruce has dubbed his find of a rundown bungalow as the “worst house in the UK", despite the purse-friendly budget.

Adam shared the video on Tiktok and filmed his entire reaction to the property where he mentioned many issues within the cut-price property in detail. The video began with Adam sharing the location of the house, which sits in Bradford, Yorkshire.

He then mentioned in the clip that when he was first sent to the property the first thing his eyes diverted to was the price seen here, £15,000 (Rs 15.18 lakh).

He then quipped and said that the big giveaway is there for the buyers as he pointed out two couches in the garden.

According to the Mirror, the unmaintained property is covered with green moss on the walls and stones out front, and the door and window frames appear to be caving in. The exterior of the bungalow isn’t too inspiring. Talking about the interior of the house, it has a destroyed room with rubble piling up in every corner and graffiti littering the walls.

Several childlike paintings on the walls quickly contrast with an ominous message written in red paint above the door frame. The next image also showed a collapsed ceiling surrounded by bare stone walls. Another image showed stained walls with newspaper piled on the floor.

The property has been listed by estate agents McHugh & Co features little description in its Rightmove listing.

“A terrace single-storey bungalow requiring complete modernisation with accommodation comprising three rooms and a front garden," they wrote.

The agency mentioned that it is situated on Little Horton Lane, close to local shopping facilities and a short drive from the amenities available in Bradford City Centre including Bradford Interchange Train Station.

