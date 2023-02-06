Amitabh Bachchan sheds a lot of the Big B persona on Twitter, where his insistence on numbering each of his tweets and wholesome responses often keep his fans entertained. Big B has so far not failed to number a single one of his 4000-odd tweets. Tweet number 4548 revealed the superstar floundering slightly for words- you know the feeling when there seems to be nothing left to say?

“What to say, what to write," Big B wrote in Hindi, and then resorted to some tongue-in-cheek gibberish. Fans wasted no time in making memes out of it. From asking if any of Big B’s grandchildren hacked his account, to plainly inquiring if he’s okay, fans had a field day.

It’s wholesome to see an elderly superstar “getting with the times" and taking on Twitter- which can be a cesspool for any age group- in his own way, wouldn’t you say?

Last year in May, fans had similar questions about Big B’s “wellbeing" after he gave a sudden shoutout to none other than KRK. He promoted KRK’s biography on Twitter and it’s not a crossover that fans saw coming. Big B’s tweets have always been a subject of much curiosity among fans, not least due to the fact that he, for some inscrutable reason, makes it a point to number each of them. “T 4296" came with “#KRK" and a video promo of Kamaal R Khan’s biography.

