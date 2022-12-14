There is an Explanation For Toilets Without Lids And it Will Surprise You

It feels weird to come across toilets without seats and lids. Right? We often think that maybe someone vandalised it or stole it. While that may be the case at times, sometimes it is removed purely for hygiene purposes. Toilet Guru, a website, published a thorough explanation about the same.

Explaining that it is not Indian pots or squat toilets that are being referred to in this scenario, the site stated, “Sometimes you will find that a toilet is missing its seat I don’t mean a squat toilet, but a raised porcelain commode that has holes for mounting a seat and lid but has neither. It seems to need a seat, but the seat is missing. Why does the owner do this? It’s for hygiene. Toilets can be much cleaner without seats."

Now you must have often noticed that loo seats are usually made of soft and porous plastic or painted wood. As per Toiler Guru, “that soft, porous surface provides plenty of opportunity for dirt and microorganisms to take hold, and it is nearly impossible to get it completely clean."

Wondering why? The site further explained that toilets with seats or lids are harder to get around the hinge and under the rear of the seat to clean, unlike the ones without it, which can easily get cleaned with just a wipe.

Toilets without seats and lids may not be very common in many parts of the world but they are in Europe. Seatless and lidless washrooms ensure cleanliness and also prevent infections. Now that you know everything, would you still like to use toilets with lids and seats on? Let us know about it in the comments section.

