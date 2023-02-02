The world’s richest dog has a net worth so high that even some of the richest people may shy away from revealing if they have as much. The former dog of pop sensation Madonna allegedly “has secrets". The German shepherd Gunther IV is not as good a boy as he may seem, a documentary filmmaker has revealed in his research about the luxurious canine’s lifestyle. Gunther has a lifestyle that some people could only dream of. He lives in a mansion that once belonged to Madonna, with the $29 million (Rs 237 crore) being only one of the assets he owns. The story is all set to be showcased in an upcoming documentary Gunther’s Millions but what seems to be just a dog’s story is much darker than one would think.

Director Aurelien Leturgie told Fox Business, “The story sounds bonkers. So, naturally, we were intrigued right from the start. And over the years, a lot of media have reported stories about Gunther, but this time, we were able to get unprecedented access. No one has gotten the kind of access we got to tell the story fully and to dig deeper."

Advertisement

Her research revealed that Gunther had inherited a fortune worth $80 million (Rs 654 crores) from countess Karlotta Liebenstein. The documentary alleges that Liebenstein never existed and the pampered canine has been living a luxurious life, the story of which never adds up right.

Leturgie further revealed in her statement, “There are a lot of things we uncovered. There’s the story that was presented to us in the first place. … We later learned that Maurizio is very attached to the story of the countess and the son of the countess. I’m going to say these are … characters that represent something very deep to him. We had to dig deeper to understand that. But this is important to him because this is his story."

Gunther has a net worth of $400 million currently and reports suggest that some of the assets under the Gunther Corp. include a German estate, villas in Italy, properties in the Bahamas, private jets and a luxury yacht.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here