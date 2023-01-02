These AI Images of Wedding Couples From Indian States Take Stereotypes to Whole New Level

How much is too much? Well, for social media, it’s never ‘too much’. It hasn’t been long since AI-generated images of stereotypical men and women went viral on social media and the trend has now taken to a whole new level. After images of Indian men and women belonging to different states surfaced on Twitter, a new thread shows what wedding couples would look like when thought of as ‘stereotypically’. However, users didn’t give a ‘thumbs up’ to this concept as they found it unrealistic and bizarre.

Twitter user, @baghardh, shared depictions of wedding couples from Indian states that were created using artificial intelligence (AI). The series showed photos of Punjabi, Bihari, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil, Gujarati, Rajasthani, Himachali, and Bengali couples. The user also shared images of married couples from Kerala, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh. From showing a Punjabi groom with a turban to depicting Bengalis using a big fish, the thread inspired multiple questions from netizens.

“How very interesting 38-40% Punjabi Hindus don’t even figure in the Punjabi pics. Secondly, the software or its handler has a poor opinion about UP Bihar MP Hindi belt states," remarked a user while another one comically commented, “As a Bengali, I want to know where you can get a fish that huge !! Seller location please…" Some even found horrific details in the pictures and shared the zoomed-in versions to show the inaccuracy of the creations.

Earlier, another user put out images of various depictions of Indian men and women that garnered mixed reactions online. He created the images based on stereotypes and AI.

