These Contact Lenses Cost Rs 8 Lakh Because They Have Seen Taylor Swift On Stage

Anything associated with popular celebrities often fetches a high price in the market. From clothes to used tissues, we have seen all kinds of items being sold. But recently, something more bizarre has caught the eye of many on the Internet. A person is selling used contact lenses with the claim that they have seen singer Taylor Swift’s Era Tour. What comes as more shocking is the price of the lenses. The fan has listed them for $10,000 (approx. Rs 8.2 lakh). A screenshot of the listing has been doing rounds on social media. The description of the item on e-commerce website Depop says that the contact lenses “have seen Taylor Swift Eras Tour".

The person also shared a photo of the dried and used contact lenses. According to the listing, the lenses are used but in “excellent" condition.

Advertisement

The weird offer drew a number of reactions on the Internet where some seemed shocked while others were willing to invest in the lenses.

“Ok, I have seen it all," a user wrote.

Another said, “I think someone would actually buy them if priced much more reasonably and with some kind of evidence the seller actually attended the concert. I think a much more reasonable price would be about 45$ (around Rs 3,600) with the evidence".

“Maybe I should sell my glasses that have seen Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood Mac, Cher, Joan Jett, and Blondie," a comment read.

“If I had 10k to spend that easily I WOULD spend it on lenses that have seen the eras tour but that’s just not me idk (I don’t know)," a person said.

Advertisement

A user wrote, “The thing is there are actually swifties who’ll buy them…"

One person jokingly asked, “Do they come with eyes?"

Advertisement

Another one said, “Is the image quality still pretty good, will I be able to see the concert clearly?

Many enquired more about the product on sale.

“Did she touch them? If not I don’t think I care," a person asked.

“Celebrities worship can go too far!" a user reacted.

“Wait let me go sell my glasses and the outfit I wore to the concert, I’m about to be rich," another said.

The Eras Tour is a music concert by Taylor Swift which kicked off on March 17 this year in Arizona, US.