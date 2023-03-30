Imagine walking through a bustling city street, surrounded by towering skyscrapers and concrete sidewalks. But instead of the usual grey and dull scenery, you’re surrounded by vibrant green hues and fresh, crisp air. That could be the future thanks to a groundbreaking innovation by scientists - Liquid Trees. Yes, you read that right. Liquid Trees is a new creation that could potentially replace the traditional trees in urban areas. The concept involves a tank filled with water and microalgae that can absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen into the atmosphere. The microalgae also absorb pollutants, making the air cleaner and fresher. Snaps of it were shared on Twitter alongside the tweet that read, “Scientists create Liquid Trees; a tank full of water and micro-algae that could be an alternative to trees in urban areas."

The reactions to “Liquid Trees" have been mixed. Most people believe that trees provide more to an urban area than just being a “living thing" and offer benefits such as shade, decoration, traffic calming, and supporting biodiversity. Others are completely thrilled and have expressed their excitement about this new development. “This is the biggest thing since pizza in a cup," read a tweet.

“But trees provide more to an urban area than just ‘living thing’, it provides shade, decoration, can be used for various traffic calming methods, are good for biodiversity and so on. Unless this tank somehow captures a huge amount of carbon compared to a tree there is no point," wrote another user.

“I bet the urban birds, squirrels, and occasional humans looking for shade in the hot summer months are excited about this alternative to ‘trees,’" tweeted a user.

The idea for this innovation has come from Serbian scientists. Dr Ivan Spasojevic, a Biophysical Science Ph.D. and one of the authors of the project at the University of Belgrade, has developed an amazing new tool to combat greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality: the liquid tree, or LIQUID 3 for short.

According to World Bio Markets Insights. this revolutionary urban photo-bioreactor, the first of its kind in Serbia, utilises microalgae to bind carbon dioxide and produce oxygen through photosynthesis. It’s a fantastic replacement for trees or lawns, as it’s 10 to 50 times more efficient at reducing carbon emissions. The goal of LIQUID 3 is to be used in urban areas where planting trees isn’t feasible. In polluted areas such as Belgrade, trees often cannot survive, but algae can thrive.

This innovative invention has already won recognition as one of the 11 best innovative and climate-smart solutions from the Climate Smart Urban Development project, created by the UNDP and the Ministry of Environmental Protection.

