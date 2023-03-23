Are you a fan of the hit sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S and curious about how it would look if it were set in India? Well, wonder no more. Thanks to the creative minds behind a recent viral Instagram post, we now have a Bollywood twist on the iconic 90s show. Get ready to meet the cast of F.R.I.E.N.D.S like never before! The Instagram post suggests that Urmila Matondkar would be the perfect choice to play Rachel Green (originally played by Jennifer Aniston), while Aamir Khan fits the character of Chandler Bing (originally played by Mathew Perry). For the hilarious and lovable Joey Tribbiani (originally played by Matt LeBlanc), none other than Salman Khan was deemed perfect for the part. Juhi Chawla will bring her unique charm to the role of Phoebe Buffay (originally played by Lisa Kudrow), while Akshay Kumar seemed the perfect choice to step into the shoes of the intelligent and witty Ross Gellar (originally played by David Schwimmer). And last but not least, the video suggests that Manisha Koirala will play the role of Monica Gellar (originally played by Courtney Cox).

Advertisement

The internet was in total agreement with the cast. To them, it could not have been more perfect. Many remarked that they really needed the Indian version of the popular American Sitcom now. Others were shocked at the stark resemblance that was seen in the snaps compiled in the clip. A user commented, “Wait WTH why is this so perfect,"

“I totally approve of this cast. This is so spot on," read another comment.

A user wrote, “I’ve imagined years ago Urmila as Rachel and Salman as Joey. This is so perfect."

Advertisement

F.R.I.E.N.D.S is a classic American sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004, and it’s still popular among viewers today. The show follows the lives of six friends living in New York City and navigating through their careers, relationships, and personal lives. Each character has a unique personality that adds to the humour and charm of the show, from Rachel’s fashion sense and Monica’s competitive nature to Chandler’s sarcastic wit and Joey’s lovable stupidity.

Advertisement

One of the reasons F.R.I.E.N.D.S has remained a fan favourite is its ability to tackle relatable themes such as love, family, and friendship. The show’s humour and heart have touched the lives of millions of viewers around the world, making it a cultural phenomenon. Even after all these years, F.R.I.E.N.D.S continues to be a beloved show that people of all ages can enjoy. Whether you’re watching it for the first time or re-watching it for the hundredth, F.R.I.E.N.D.S is a timeless sitcom that will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here