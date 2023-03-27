Who doesn’t want to live as long as they can? Wouldn’t it be great if you could mark your 100th birthday? A 109-year-old woman recently shared her secrets to a long life. Take out your notepad and jot down the key points. A great-grandmother, who celebrated her 109th birthday last Thursday, shared that the secret to longevity is being stubborn and drinking plenty of water. Olive Edwards, who is a retired teacher, also revealed that she also eats three meals a day and prefers salmon and asparagus.

According to Mirror UK, Olive loves to spend time reading, knitting and sewing. She has two daughters and is a grandmother of four and a great-grandma of six children, and they all keep her on her toes. Born in 1914, she has seen it all and lived through two World Wars, and devoted her entire working life to teaching at an elementary school.

On her birthday, the chef of Birchlands Care Home in North Yorkshire, England prepared her special birthday meal of salmon and vegetables. A spokesperson from the facility told The York Press that it’s a wonderful achievement for Olive. The spokesperson also mentioned that Olive didn’t want anything big. “But of course, she will be spoiled with a celebration with staff at the home, residents and her family," they added.

She also enjoyed a home-baked cake, which Olive said looked beautiful. She was over the moon after she received a birthday card from King Charles, who congratulated her on achieving the milestone.

In a chat with local media in England, Olive shared, “My secret is to be stubborn and keep going. I always ate three meals a day. Salmon and asparagus is my favourite meal, and I always drank plenty of water and still do." To pass her time, Olive enjoys walking. Her hobbies include reading, knitting and sewing.

“When I was 80, I used to play football and cricket with my grandsons," Olive added.

According to Guinness World Records, the world’s oldest living person is a Spanish woman who is 115. Maria Branyas Morera inherited the title after French nun Lucile Randon, who died on January 17 this year at the age of 118. Maria was born in March 1907 in the United States and presently resides in Spain.

