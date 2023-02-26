This 14-year-old's Message to Manchester United Shows That He Is a 'True Ronaldo Fan'

Twitter user Uujasna took to the bluebird app and shared how her 14-year-old brother messaged Manchester United and asked them about Ronaldo. She shared a screenshot of the chat and in the caption wrote, “my 14 year old brother left his ig logged in i’ve been crying at this for half an hour straight." In the text message, the boy can be seen repeatedly texting the football club.

“Is anyone available to chat?" read the first text. Further, his texts read, “why the fuck you aren’t letting Ronaldo play," “bitches," “why." Here is the image:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral with over 173K views. “Understandable, by the time bro got proper senses of game, Ronaldo left Madrid and made huge mistake of his life," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “"bithes" had me crying." Here are a few responses:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Gonçalo Ramos, who plays for Portuguese club Benfica, started in Ronaldo’s place at Lusail Stadium. Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his team for Tuesday’s 6-1 triumph over Switzerland in the World Cup last 16 had been “strategic and nothing more."

In a conversation with AFP, Santos said, “I said that it was closed and it was closed. Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in the world playing professionally and as a captain … so we have to just think about this team collectively." When asked if it was the most difficult decision of his career to leave out Ronaldo, Santos said, “I have a very close relationship I always have, known him since he was 19 at Sporting, and then for years here in the national squad."

Read all the Latest Buzz News here