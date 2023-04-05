This 18-Year-Old Letter With Lab Experiments Prove Love Has No Defined Language

If you think old love letters are boring, this tweet will make you think again. A Twitter user shared a snap that proves old handwritten letters can be anything but dull. After cleaning up some old stuff, the woman discovered some hand-written letters from her then-boyfriend “Mr Iyer" who now happens to be her husband. He wrote to her 18.5 years ago. But these weren’t just any ordinary love letters – they were filled with lab experiments and detailed diagrams. In an age of text messages and video calls, it’s rare to see someone putting so much effort into a love letter yet finding an old declaration of love is always sweet. Mr Iyer proved that true love knows no bounds. Instead of sticking to the typical lovey-dovey topics, he chose to share his scientific side with his girlfriend. And who wouldn’t be impressed by that?

“Was cleaning up some old stuff today when I rediscovered some old handwritten letters that Mr Iyer had written to me some 18.5 years ago. But who writes about lab experiments along with detailed diagrams in letters to their girlfriend? (Yeah I said yes to this guy.), " wrote the user alongside the snap.

For everyone reading the love letter, it was clear that it takes a special kind of person to mix science and romance, but Mr Iyer pulled it off with ease. It’s not just the content of the letters that are impressive – the fact that they are handwritten adds an extra layer of charm to them for many social media users. “Oh those days of handwritten letters/notes. Mr. Iyer was super successful in his experiment," wrote a user.

A tweet read, “Not at all surprising that you said yes. This is so cool!"

“This is beautiful on another level," wrote a user.

