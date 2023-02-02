Madison Marie Russo, 19, cheated more than 400 people by pretending to be a cancer patient. The girl claimed in her video that she has to undergo chemotherapy due to cancer, and the doctors have given her an ultimatum of 5 years. But all her claims turned out to be fake when the police investigated the matter.

As reported by DailyMail, some doctors complained about Madison Marie Russo that she was uploading videos related to cancer. These doctors told the police that she was making a false claim of being cancer-stricken. After this, the police searched Madison’s house. In the investigation, the police found several pieces of medical equipment in her house.

It has been claimed in the report that if the allegations against Madison Marie are proven to be true, she will get 10 years in jail. At present, she has been released on a bond of Rs 8 lakh. She will appear in court again on March 2.

Madison Mary has converted the apartment in Iowa, USA, into a fake hospital. When the police reached the girl’s house, they found several pieces of medical equipment. Police said that Madison Marie also stole photos of many cancer patients and shared them on social media as her own.

The girl deceives the people with her fake claims and misleading propaganda on social media. She even claimed that she suffered from stage 2 pancreatic cancer. In her video, the girl said that she has a football-sized tumour in her rear.

Madison shared fabricated videos on social media several times about her illness, while she took donations from 493 people in the name of her illness. She has a strong fan following on her TikTok account through which she planned to deceive innocent people.

The surprising thing is that a local newspaper even interviewed Madison regarding her fake illness. All her claims turned out to be fake in the police investigation, which revealed that she is living a life of luxury, doing a part-time job and also playing golf. At the same time, it was also revealed in her medical records that she does not have any disease like cancer.

