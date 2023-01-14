Home » BUZZ » This 1959 Bill Shows Gold Costed Not More Than Chocolate's Price Today

This 1959 Bill Shows Gold Costed Not More Than Chocolate's Price Today

A 60-year-old bill has surfaced on the internet that proves the same.

The cost of 1 tola or 11.66 grams of gold was only Rs 113.
The skyrocketing gold prices can burn a huge hole in your pocket. To buy gold, one needs to have enough savings or take a loan from the bank. Despite the precious metal’s prices, it remains close to people’s hearts — the reason the demand for it never goes down. But there was a time when gold wasn’t as heavy on our pockets and was available for the price of chocolates. A 60-year-old bill has surfaced on the internet that proves the same.

The 60-year-old bill is going viral on social media, and it is unbelievable how cheap gold was back then. The 1959 bill reveals that the price of gold and silver in Maharashtra was less than the price of chocolate and people are stunned.

The cost of 1 tola or 11.66 grams of gold was only Rs 113. This means a gram of gold was available for about Rs 10. If one goes out to buy chocolate today, it will cost them about the same money. Today, the price of 1 gram of 22-carat gold is Rs 5,172. With the same amount of money, people could buy more than 533 grams of gold back then. The bill is from a shop named Vaman Nimbaji Ashtekar from Maharashtra and the price of silver is also mentioned there.

To put things in perspective, the customer, Shivling Atmaram, bought silver and gold for just under Rs 1000. Today, one cannot even get more than 12.5 grams of silver for the same price.

The historical trend suggests that gold and silver have jumped higher in prices year after year. This is the reason it is a smart idea to invest in precious metals on a long-term basis to get good returns on them.

