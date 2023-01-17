This 1971 Bill Shows Rs 2 Could Buy You Breakfast For 2 People Back Then

Delhi has been a hub for foodies for several years now. From South Indian cuisine to the indigenous chole bhature, the national capital has a variety of dishes to offer and that too for a super affordable price. But cost-effective dishes aren’t a discovery of recent times. A bill from 1971 reveals that 2 Masala Dosas and two cups of coffee together cost only Rs 2 back then.

The bill was posted on Twitter in February 2017, and captioned, “Moti Mahal restaurant, Delhi’s bill receipt of 28.06.1971. 2 Masala Dosa & 2 Coffee 16 paise tax and Bill is Rs 2.16 only!" The bill was from the Moti Mahal restaurant in Delhi and dated “28.6.71" meaning that it dates back more than 51 years.

Even if inflation is taken into consideration, something costing Rs 2 in 1971 would cost a person Rs 92 now. But today, having just a plain dosa at a restaurant in Delhi often costs more than Rs 90. Two masala dosas and two coffees would cost much more.

The bill reveals that not only has inflation risen in the past 50 years, but the buying power of our currency has also reduced. But Delhi still has a lot of cost-effective places where people can have delicacies from around the nation.

The tweet with the bill’s photograph amused a few people and a user commented, “A Punjabi restaurant serving Masala Dosa and coffee, that too in 1971?"

The tweet was posted from the account by the name “Indian history with Vishnu Sharma". The account is known for posting about historic elements of our nation. The most recent tweet was about the Somapura Mahavihara ruins and was posted on January 4. The caption read – “The ruins of the Somapura Mahavihara, once the largest monastery in the Indian subcontinent and now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, now in Bangladesh."

