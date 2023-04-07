This 39-Year-Old Mother Has A Crush On Son's 23-Year-Old Friend

A mother, who admitted to having a crush on her son’s 23-year-old best friend, has been slammed on social media. The 39-year-old woman explained that while she wouldn’t mind romantic companionship at this time in her life, she doesn’t want a long-term relationship. She struggles to suppress or even deny her feelings for him, even though she knows that doing so would “hurt" her son.

She said, “I don’t want to get with him because I know this would hurt my son’s feelings," in the TrueOffMyChest thread on Reddit. She added, “I imagine he’d get bullied if other guys his age found out about this and the mum jokes would harass him 24/7. But this guy is good-looking and has a lot of emotional intelligence. I enjoy talking to him. He’s been wanting me since he was 19, he’s 23 now."

She explained that she doesn’t have the energy to look for “the one" right now and insisted that she is content being single, though she would enjoy some fun.

Advertisement

“I know someone is going to say "Go find a man your age’ but the thing is, I’m not looking for a relationship that will last forever. I’m happy if I find the right one but the fact that I have a son means that I have my share of unconditional love, a partner would just be a bonus," she added.

She further said, “I might try it and not have high expectations if I fall in love with a younger guy because I’m not really devoting all of my energy to trying to find the right one. But because he is my son’s friend, my son would suffer if he came to know that his friend frequently engages in sexual activity with his mother. I really hope I don’t have to sleep with him. I would simply have sex with the man if I weren’t conflicted."

While most users strongly urged her not to act on her crush, some users warned that doing so might “ruin" her son’s life. One of the users commented, “Your son comes first or should come first. You’re right in your assessment that this would hurt him." Another said, “If you kept it secret, you could avoid that, but how will you ever do that?" One more added, “Can you guarantee that your crush will take it well if things ever break apart?" Another commented, “That he’s never going to drunkenly reveal his secret to anyone? That you won’t be caught in a flagrant?"

Read all the Latest Buzz News here