This 4-year-old Australian Girl Got Stuck in a Claw Machine, Here's What Happened Next

Kids often find themselves in a pickle, especially the ones who are stubborn. Something similar happened with Poppy, a 4-year-old Australian girl. She wanted a teddy so badly that she attempted to steal it from the claw machine. What happened next taught Poppy a lesson for life. The heist went terribly wrong as she got stuck inside the claw machine. The young girl entered the crane contraption through an opening in the glass box. However, she could not escape from the same opening.

While on a family holiday in Queensland, Poppy Pearson and her sisters Savannah and Ivy were in a pub at an Airline Beach. At the urging of her twin sister, Poppy went on a mission to get a teddy bear from the vending machine. Her stunt left her father in shock while her mother could not stop laughing. While interacting with the news portal 7NEWS Australia, Melanie Pike said, “My partner was shocked, but I just started laughing."

Advertisement

When Poppy got stuck in the vending machine, her sisters ran to their parents to inform them what had happened. “The girls were playing outside and the next minute my twin daughters ran inside and said ‘mum, Poppy’s stuck in the vending machine’," Pike mentioned.

One of Poppy’s sisters broke down his sisters after seeing her stuck in the claw machine meanwhile, the other told her to grab some of the plush teddies.

Then, a rescue plan for Poppy was hatched. Poppy’s father managed to save her by instructing her what to do. He made her sit down in the machine and gently yanked her out from where she entered.

Advertisement

Poppy had stolen two teddies which Melanie made her return to the bar staff. After everything, Poppy promised her mother that she will never steal again.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here