This 40-Year-Old Suffers From Life-Threatening Skin Condition Due To Insect Bite

Insect bites aren’t uncommon anywhere in the world. While we know that some insects can give us painful nights, nobody can imagine an insect bite causing years of pain or worse – a near-death experience. In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old almost lost both her legs due to an insect bite that she suffered 13 years ago.

According to a report by the Mirror, Jorja Austin, a Basildon resident, developed a rare skin condition after she was bitten by an insect named gnat while mowing her lawn in 2009. Doctors stated that Jorja may have to get both of her legs amputated after suffering a life-threatening period of sepsis earlier this year. As per the official website of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, sepsis is the body’s extreme response to an infection. This condition happens when an infection triggers a chain reaction throughout the body.

Jorja’s bite did not heal, and she was diagnosed with pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare skin condition that causes ulcers leading to excruciating pain, in 2011. It even migrated to her other leg, and she had to struggle with even the most basic everyday chores for a long period. In May 2022, Jorja said in a statement, “I’ve been in agony for 13 years. At one point I could see my leg tendons. There’s a risk that my legs will have to be amputated. But the doctors have said that the sepsis may heal so I might be able to get plastic surgery instead. I’m just hoping the wounds will get better. Fingers crossed it will all turn around."

However, fortunately for Jorja Austin, she miraculously recovered from the condition by Christmas and celebrated the festival for the first time in 13 years. Jorja was elated to have recovered and said that she was “over the moon" after the recovery.

