This 52-Year-Old Vietnamese Man Feeds 10,000 Wild Fish Daily

There is no dearth of animal lovers in the world. Apart from adopting pet animals, many even go out of their way to look after strays in their locality. However, someone feeding wild river fish on a daily basis is not something you’d get to hear of quite often. A Vietnamese man has become famous in the An Giang province for feeding thousands of wild fish who visit the river banks every day to get the food from him.

According to a report by Oddity Central, 52-year-old Muoi Phuc has found unconventional pets in thousands of wild fish called pangasius, which reside in the river just beside his house. Muoi Phuc’s house in Long Kien, Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region, is a popular attraction for both locals and tourists. People routinely stop by to watch the man feed the school of wild fish that visits him daily. Muoi Phuc says that only a handful of pangasius initially came to visit him to be fed, but over the years, the number has increased to thousands.

Advertisement

The man further shared that it all started in 2020 when his wife and children had gone out somewhere, and he was alone at home cooking rice for the New Year’s eve. It was then that he saw some fish sticking out their mouths from the water. Muoi Phuc took a handful of duck food pellets and threw them to the fish. He had no intention of feeding them daily, but he soon noticed that the fish kept returning every day and sticking their mouths out as if demanding food. Thus, it became a daily affair for him.

What’s strange is that although other locals in the area have also tried to feed the fish by throwing them food, the fish, now numbered around ten thousand, visit the bank only in front of Muoi Phuc’s house. This has led the man to become a local celebrity.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, visitors to Muoi Phuc’s house are not just tourists who come to witness the school of fish for themselves. Numerous fishing boats stop by his house every night to cast their nets in an effort to catch the enormous school of fish, but so far, the fish have managed to escape. However, Muoi and his father frequently stay up late to make sure the fish are not harmed.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here