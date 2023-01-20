This Aerial View of Hills From Delhi-Kullu Flight Will Make You Want to Book Your Ticket Now

Nature never fails to disappoint. A video showcasing a spectacular view from a flight has gone viral on the internet. The clip, which was originally shared by photographer Ishita Kaul, shows aerial views from a flight from Delhi to Kullu. A mountainous region can be seen covered with clouds. The hilly area is divided into two sections by a water body that separates it from the centre. Along with the video, the caption read, “Magnificent Morning view of Himachal Pradesh captured from Delhi to Kullu flight."

The video has amassed over 9 million views ever since it was shared online. Social media users were mesmerized by watching how beautiful nature looks from above. One of the users wrote, “This is so dreamy and beautiful".

Another user wrote, “Truly magnificent."

Lauding the video, one more user wrote, “Wow! Absolutely beautiful."

Earlier, a capture of a beautiful sunset in Bengaluru went viral on the internet. It was a treat for all nature lovers. It demonstrated how delightful moments, once captured, can live on for generations. The Twitter user shared a short video of an aeroplane flying through the Bengaluru sunset. The view of the aeroplane passing in front of the ball of fire was breathtaking, and it captivated internet users. The caption also read, “A beautiful sunset in Bengaluru today." The video garnered over 593 thousand views as of now.

In a similar instance, a video of a night landing of a Boeing 777 plane was widely shared online. The breathtaking view of the plane that was about to land at an airport left netizens speechless. The video depicts the runway covered in lights that are required for safe landings during low-light hours. It looks as if all the stars have taken over the ground.

The video garnered over 202 thousand views ever since it was shared online.

