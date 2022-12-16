This American Couple’s Wedding Almost Got Cancelled And the Reason is Hilarious

Weddings in any corner of the world are extravagant affairs where the families from both bride and groom’s side intend to spend a lavish amount on celebrations. The objective behind this is to ensure maximum happiness and joy. A couple from Ohio, America, had similar thoughts in mind and they spent a humongous budget of Rs 25 Lakh on their wedding celebrations. However, the happiest day of Madeline Boucher and Bill Smitley’s life turned into a sad one when they got to know that a marriage license has not been filed from their side in the municipality. Without this document, their wedding could not be legalised.

Madeline and Bill work in the army and shared these details on the social media platform Tiktok. They revealed how Bill’s grandfather, also a wedding officer, forgot to file the marriage licence, leading to complications. Their wedding was organised in October but without a marriage license, it could not be legalized. The difficulties increased for the couple when they got to know about this missing document 70 days after their wedding. Bill revealed that he was searching for the necessary documents which could be instrumental in connecting Madeline to his insurance plan when they got to know about the missing marriage license.

Advertisement

Bill added that the marriage license is deemed invalid after 9 days. They have to move to court for procuring this document. To their relief, they were lucky in getting the document which eventually paved the way for legal recognition of their marriage.

The video of this army couple explaining their story grabbed eyeballs on social media and went viral. Social media users found this trajectory quite interesting and came up with some humorous comments. A user wrote that Bill’s grandfather must have done it intentionally. Another wrote that Bill had a last chance to escape the marriage. Third wished that this incident should have happened to him as he had to waste a lot of time in divorce proceedings.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here