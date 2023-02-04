Social media users often stumble upon photos of celebrity doppelgangers while surfing the Internet. The lookalikes of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan,Madhuri Dixit and even Shah Rukh Khan baffled netizens, taking cyberspace by storm. Videos of these lookalikes are widely shared online, as people were amazed to watch the strange similarity between their celebs and these people. Now, another doppelganger seems to have caught the attention of the masses. This person, who is a chaat seller by profession in Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) bears a striking resemblance to the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal.

A food vlogger shared a video of having a short interaction with the chaat seller on Instagram. “Arvind Kejriwal selling chat in Gwalior," read the caption of the post. From the choice of outfit to the signature Kejriwal glasses, accompanied by his iconic cap, the street food vendor had an uncanny resemblance to Delhi’s CM.

During their short yet fun conversation, the food vlogger joked, “While Delhi’s Kejriwal has made many things free for the citizens, Gwalior’s Kejriwal believes in quality." Soon, the Kejriwal-doppelganger, with his beaming smile quipped that, unlike other food stalls in Gwalior, he sells the best quality of chaat, that too at an affordable rate.

The chaat seller then shows the vlogger the menu pasted on a tree branch. The rates of the snack items revealed that the vendor was actually telling the truth. With samosas, and kachoris priced at just Rs 10 and palak chaats, and dahi vallas at just Rs 20, the highest rate of a food item in the stall was only Rs 30.

Upon being asked to show the food displayed before him, the Kejriwal-lookalike opens the lid boxes one by one. From papdi chaats, matar masala, daniya kalia, gulab jamuns to katori chaats, the stall has it all to satiate your mid-day hunger pangs or have a hearty snack in the evening.

The video grabbed the attention of social media users, who dropped their heartfelt reactions in the comment section. “He has maintained much hygiene in a very little space. Too affordable and tasty by look is really appreciating," lauded one user. “These are the lowest cost of these things I’ve seen so far and they are looking really good," noted another.

So far, the video has collected more than 1.4 million views. Would you also like to try out some of these delicacies from this Kejriwal doppelganger?

