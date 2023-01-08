This Australian Boss Recruits Employees on Basis of 'Coffee Cup Test'

A boss of an Australian firm devised a new technique to shortlist employees and it has nothing to do with your experience or CV. As per LadBible, the boss is identified to be Trent Innes of the software firm Xero Australia. During his interaction with The Venture Podcast, Trent revealed the trick he uses to determine the employees who should be hired. Surprisingly, it all comes down to how one deals with their coffee cup. Wondering how it works? Seemingly, when he meets a potential candidate during the interview process, the boss takes them on a walk to the office’s kitchen.

Trent ensures that they bring the coffee mug with them on their way back. The boss then observes who offers or makes an attempt to take the empty coffee mugs back to the kitchen. If you are the one who offers to help, they are deemed to be an apt fit for the workplace. But the ones who simply leave, unfortunately, do not get the job. “I’m always looking for at the end of the interview, does the person doing the interview want to take that empty cup back to the kitchen?" he explained.

For Trent, it all comes down to the concept of ‘wash your own coffee cup.’ “You can develop skills, you can gain knowledge and experience but it really does come down to attitude, and the attitude that we talk a lot about is the concept of ‘wash your own coffee cup,’" he said. The boss gauges how the interviewee responds to the lowest-level task as he perceives it as super important to drive a culture of ownership.

During the same interaction, the boss also described how the kitchens of his firm are always clean and sparkling. “If you come into the office one day inside Xero, you’ll see the kitchens are almost always clean and sparkling and it’s very much of that concept of washing your coffee cup," he continued. The boss stated that a majority of people who walk in for the interview, do offer to return their cups to the office kitchen. He clarified that the goal is to not make them do it but only to observe if they are willing to do it on their own.

