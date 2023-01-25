Dressing up as a sheep to gobbling up 3 kgs of curd in 3 minutes, we often come across unique competitions. One such competition that has grabbed our attention involves auto rickshaws. Sounds normal? Well, it is anything but normal. In a video, people are seen participating in a reserve driving competition, organised in the Sangli district of Maharashtra on January 24. In the video tweeted by the news agency ANI, auto-rickshaw drivers can be seen racing in reverse at full speed. To carefully reach the winning line, they raced by looking back over their shoulders.

The competition also witnessed a huge crowd that was cheering for the participants. A person was also seen sharing live updates. Along with the video, the news agency wrote, “A reverse auto rickshaw driving competition was organised at Haripur village, Sangli on the occasion of Sangameshwar Yatra today."

While some made fun of the video, others described it as a unique competition. A person wondered, “Auto me reverse gear bhi hota hai? Never saw it being used."

Another one joked the competition was way better than F1 as it attracted a huge crowd. “Still managed to pull more crowd than F1," he tweeted.

A person found the competition quite interesting. “This is so cool!! More power to the community. Just need to be more safety for people watching," he commented on the post.

Many even went on to give the competition a quirky title which included- “Rickshaw Returns", “Formula 1 auto" and more. The video has already garnered over 92,000 views on the platform.

Check here for more reactions:

Just a few days ago, more than 500 participants competed in yet another bizarre competition titled ‘Dahi Khao Inam Pao’ where they had to eat 3 kg of curd in three minutes. The competition that was organised in Bihar, saw Ajay Kumar, a police officer win the first prize in the male category. He surprised everyone by gulping around 3.4 kg of curd in just three minutes. Interestingly, this was not the first time an event like this was organised.

The ‘Dahi Khao Inam Pao’ was first held in the year 2012.

