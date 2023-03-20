A Bangkok man has taken the internet by storm for having two wives. The man has reportedly been handling two of his wives simultaneously and seems to have no problem doing it. The man has given several interviews in 2018 after going viral with his two wives and nine children. The Thai man, named Manop Nuttayothin is 46 years old now and has two wives — the 36-year-old Warissara Poksrichan and the 30-year-old Nattaya Tongpan. It all started when Warissa decided to post photos of the three of them together on Valentine’s Day back in 2018. The post got 6,000 shares and it was captioned, “People are bragging about their husbands on Facebook. Well, my husband happens to have two wives! It’s been years and I’ve never changed my mind about you. The only thing that has changed is the size of our boobs, 600cc and 450cc. You love them," Warissa joked about her and Nattaya’s breast augmentation.

Husband Manop revealed to local media that he originally had three wives, but his first wife named Dear passed away after they had three children together. He also said that he has been living with his second wife Warissara for over a decade and sometime in between decided to bring home Nattaya too. Manop has three children from each wife and a total of 9 as of now.

Both Warissa and Nattaya help in Manop’s business of selling car parts at major race car events in Thailand. Both get a salary but Manop refused to reveal how much. Nattaya and Warissara also clarified that their love for Manop was not because of his money and that he invests in his kids the most. Warissara agreed, “That’s true. For the kids, he gives 100%. For the wives, if we ask him for THB1,000, he’ll only give us THB200," she said with a smile.

Both the wives agree that Manop treats them fairly and if he does injustice to one of them at any point in time, he makes sure he makes it up to them.

