This Belgium Restaurant Serves Recycled Water From its Toilets

“So, we can’t save the world by playing by the rules, because the rules have to be changed. Everything needs to change and it has to start today." That’s what 20-year-old Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg said back in 2018 at a TED talk. Not only Greta but many environmental activists around the world are spreading awareness about the importance of recycling and reusing waste for the betterment of Nature. Now, it seems like a Belgium restaurant has taken up the objective to be a part of these environmental campaigns. The eatery serves recycled drinking water to their customers from toilets and sinks for free.

According to Oddity Central, Gust’eaux restaurant, in Belgium’s Kuurne municipality offers water to their customers that comes from toilets. The drinking water, however, tastes just like normal water and is devoid of any odour, or colour. Gust’eaux is able to transform its sewage into drinking water so pure that it needs to be supplemented with minerals before being supplied to customers thanks to detailed, five-step filtration technology

For those who might scrunch their nose at the thought of drinking wastewater, it is important to note that the innovative technology of water recycling is first chemically cleaned using plant fertiliser. Next, a portion of the water is mixed with stored rainwater while the remaining goes through a rigorous purification process. The final result makes the sewage water drinkable, having a completely different texture and taste from tap water.

The Gust’eaux restaurant uses recycled toilet water for a variety of purposes. From free drinking water to using it to prepare coffee, and even reportedly for making beer, it has a plethora of uses. As per a representative of the unconventional restaurant, “The water that results is too pure to be drinkable, so we add minerals to make it healthier."

Although the water purifying method is used to supply drinking water to remote communities and settlements, Europe is still fairly new to the idea.

