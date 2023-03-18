If you are having a dull day, an inspiring story of a Bengaluru auto driver will give you enough motivation. The autowallah is an Uber driver by day and an investment financial advisor by night. His inspiring story was brought forth by Twitter user Sushant Koshy, who shared his “peak Bengaluru" moment after he met the driver named Janardhan, aspiring to become a YouTube influencer specialised in personal finance. Not only this but the driver also has a YouTube channel in its early stage, where he gives investment suggestions to people. It all began with the Twitter user sharing the picture of a banner hanging inside Janardhan’s auto, advertising his YouTube channel - Gold Janardhan Investor. While sharing the picture, the user wrote in his tweet, “My Uber auto driver today is a YouTube influencer, specialising in personal finance."

Now, it must be noted that Janardhan opened his channel back in December 2020, and so far it has over 800 subscribers. In a bid to dish out some financial advice, Janardhan has made more than 100 videos covering topics like “Maruti 800 car vs Maruti shares", “printing notes is not good for the country" and “how to choose your first stock". In another tweet, the user also lauded one of his videos explaining why the authorities simply can’t print money. While praising his knowledge and efforts, the user wrote, “His layman explanation of why central banks can’t just print money is really impressive!"

Advertisement

The user also took the privilege of listing some of Janardhan’s best videos on his channel. Lauding his work, the user wrote in a subsequent tweet, “Went through Aatodriver Janardhan’s YouTube channel and I am so mighty impressed. He: 1. Learned moderately complex economic topics 2. Explained them in layman’s terms 3. Created videos with graphs etc All while running his auto. This deserves a case study."

Advertisement

Expectedly, Janardhan’s efforts to pursue his passion alongside his regular job left many impressed. One user wrote, “Hustle culture is a vibe."

“Watched a couple of short videos. He is not bad. Not trying to sell anything," wrote another.

Did you find the story of Janardhan inspiring as well?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here