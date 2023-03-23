Not everyone enjoys the luxury of getting fresh milk delivered to their doorstep early in the morning. Often people have to wake up and take a walk or a ride to the nearest milk vendor to get milk packets every morning. This can be a hassle as people would rather spend five minutes extra in bed than take a walk to run an errand. But what if we told you that a movable “milk ATM" could come to you just like any other milk vendor and eliminate this run forever? Bihar’s Bhagalpur resident Vinay Kumar has come up with this idea and it was discussed to a considerable extent at the Krishi Mela.

ETV Bharat reported Vinay stating that earlier, he set up a small milk ATM inside his shop to meet the demand of locals. But as soon as he saw that the demand was rising, he chose to install wheels to his milk ATM and made it mobile. He even started a month-long offer to give the first 100 customers milk at a slightly subsidised rate of Rs 50 per litre on a first come first serve basis.

Vinay revealed that he used to work as a manager in an insurance firm and after leaving his job, he researched for 1 year to establish his startup. He even took a training session with ATMA Bhagalpur (an agricultural organisation) to run it smoothly. He even networked with 35 other farmer groups and made sure that the mobile milk ATM could deliver milk to all localities of Bhagalpur city in time. He also said that he hasn’t taken any help from the government for this.

Vinay also stated that the idea of mobile ATMs struck him while he was watching TV. After this, he carried out his research for a year at the Bihar Agriculture University and trained himself. He claimed that he gained credibility among people and delivers pure milk to them.

Milk from the ATM was initially available for Rs 48 per litre whereas the delivered milk was given for Rs 52 per litre. Vinay revealed that the milk was cooled down to 4 degrees centigrade after which the ATMs were used to deliver it. Apart from milk, he also sold curd, paneer and butter to the residents of the city.

