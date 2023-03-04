Home » BUZZ » This Bizarre Clip Of Woman Rotating Her Head 180 Degrees Goes Viral

The video has garnered over 7 million views so far.

March 04, 2023

A video of a woman turning her head 180 degrees is making a huge buzz on social media.
Social media is one fun place. We come across videos and pictures featuring exceptional talent and skills. At times, it often leads to making someone an internet sensation overnight. There are many fitness videos, which show people twisting and turning their bodies, but it is especially noteworthy when someone is able to rotate their head to such an extent that they can look backwards. Such a feat is rare, and one such video has recently surfaced online, showcasing a woman’s incredible flexibility.

A video of a woman turning her head 180 degrees is making a huge buzz on social media. In the clip, two women are seen standing next to each other in workout gear. The video shows one of them standing on a higher level, and she rotates her partner’s head.

The video has been shared on the official account of Viral Uncensored TV on Twitter. The caption of the post reads, “Ain’t no way this is real".

So far, the video has garnered over 7 million views. Social media users have dropped their comments under the post. One user wrote, “That’s an owl in disguise". Another user commented, “Whatever this competition is, she wins".

A person added, “How do you find out you can do this? Like, you’re just sitting around one day and going like “Y’know I wonder".

“Always proudly," read a comment.

This video has startled the audience and is doing rounds on the Internet. The viral video also shows that the woman is experiencing pain as she is rotating her head.

The Twitter page Viral Uncensored TV often shares such videos which soon start trending on the internet.

