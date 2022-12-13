Home » BUZZ » This Brazilian Couple With 40-Year Age Gap Gets Flak on Internet

This Brazilian Couple With 40-Year Age Gap Gets Flak on Internet

A 23-year-old girl got married to a 63-year-old man. The couple is from Brazil.

Maria recently entered motherhood and gave birth to a daughter.
We have often heard phrases like ‘love is blind’. This has yet again been proven right by a couple. A recent piece of news went viral, which revealed that a 23-year-old girl got married to a 63-year-old man. Currently, their love story is taking over the internet. The couple is from Brazil. Both of them announced their marriage on social media. But hearing the news, viewers were surprised and now the duo are being trolled.

According to the British newspaper The Sun, the 23-year-old girl is a nursing student named Maria Eduarda Dias; her husband’s name is Nixon Motta. Maria started dating Nixon when she was just 16. Later, the couple announced their marriage on Tiktok. Hearing the news, people started making negative remarks against both of them.

During a recent interview, Maria said, “I imagined our wedding news would go viral in a positive way. People would think what a beautiful love story, but it didn’t happen." Later, Nixon revealed that he didn’t expect such a negative reaction, because he already told people it wasn’t because of his money.

He further said, “Many people are saying I’m probably rich and she wants to marry a rich man. But that’s not the case. We probably met when she was just 16 years old."

RELATED NEWS

Maria also said, “Everything has always been consensual between us. He never did anything that I didn’t agree with. I also didn’t do such stuff and he never forced me to do anything, or been taken to places I didn’t want to go." Nixon continued, “Our love story, from the beginning till now is amazing."

But Maria also revealed that initially many people were against their relationship, “After we met, we became close, started hanging out as friends, and initially, we hooked up."

Maria recently entered motherhood and gave birth to a daughter.

