Imagine buying items for a low cost and then selling them at a high price, and turning this into a business. A couple from England, Dexter Burgess-Hunt and Sophy Grattidge, has just done that, bringing them huge profits. During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the British couple decided to quit their jobs and focus on their business. Since then, they have set up their own vintage clothing store, known as Sylk in Manchester. The business took off at a fast pace and opened on ASOS Marketplace. ASOS Marketplace is an online platform developed for independent brands and vintage boutiques.

The duo then moved into a unit at Pollard Yard studios in Manchester city centre. They eventually settled in their present studio in Ardwick as their business grew. Clients can book appointments in advance to visit the studio for a personal shopping experience. They have also just hired their first member of staff.

Sophy told Manchester Evening News, “We started on Depop (an e-commerce company) so we were selling on there as a bit of a hobby alongside our full-time jobs." The duo first started reselling second-hand cloth items on Depop as a hobby. Dexter had once found a Louis Vuitton wallet for £2 (Rs 198) in a charity shop and sold it for £220 (Rs 21,837).

Dexter and Sophy now get their stock by bulk-buying from a wholesaler because they don’t have the time anymore to thrift through charity shops for their items.

According to Sophy, they receive a lot of compliments about how curated their store is. She added that if you visit various vintage stores in Manchester, then you will find a lot of American sportswear and they are very mixed. She stated that their store is very curated and that the customers know what they are coming for.

According to research by Depop in October last year, more than half of shoppers stated that they have recently been purchasing second-hand items. They say that they are opting to do this for saving money as the cost of living continues to increase.

