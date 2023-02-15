Science and technology have a big impact on our everyday lives, especially when it comes to healthcare. Science has progressed a lot over time. There were things which were unknown to the common people, but can now be easily understood. But there are certain aspects of life, which are considered God’s will and are beyond a man’s comprehension — like birth and death. Science has surely taken a lot under its control, as now studies can predict a child’s birth. Many researchers have tried to use statistics to tell us how long we can live. Now, a doctor has claimed that he can predict the exact time of a person’s death.

British doctor Seamus Coyle had been doing research on cancer patients for the last several years; and now he has reached such an invention, which will help to know the exact time of a cancer patient’s death. The doctor claims that he has developed a model, through which he can tell the exact time of death of patients suffering from cancer.

Advertisement

According to the report of the Daily Star, Seamus — who did years of research — has been able to develop a model through which a cancer patient’s death can be accurately predicted. Their family members will be able to know when they have to bid farewell to their loved ones. Working as a consultant at The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, Dr Seamus is striving to help people understand the early signs of cancer.

Dr Seamus told the portal, “Research has been done on cancer for a long time, but till now no one could tell exactly when the patient would die. The doctors used to have their own idea about this and many times the family members were not with the patient in their last moments." According to his report published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, there is evidence of chemical changes in patients’ urine, in the final weeks before they die. When the patient urinates, the exact time of his death is known and after this, they would leave the world peacefully.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here