This Bullion Trader From MP Collects Currency Notes With Errors In Designs

Recently released web show Farzi shed light on how big a crime it is to forge currency notes and what impact it can have on our economy. Even though real currency notes follow a protocol so that they can be differentiated from fakes, some of them still come with an error in design. A bullion trader from Satna, Madhya Pradesh, has a passion for collecting old and counterfeit currency notes. He now has so many of them that his home is no less than a museum of Indian currencies.

Umashankar Aggarwal, 57 collects various kinds of notes from denominations ranging from Re 1 to Rs 2,000. Each one is preserved with its serial number. He has been saving notes since childhood and according to News18 Hindi, he got the inspiration to collect notes from his forefathers. Seeing them collect notes, he also became fond of the practice and today he has lakhs of different notes to display.

The bullion trader has the largest collection of misprinted notes. All these notes have some kind of error such as excessive ink on the number, numeric error, unequal printing on either side of the note, incorrect cutting of the edges and so on. Umashankar also has a collection of notes with the names of different governors from the past to the present-day ones. He shared that this hobby is an important part of his life and whenever he is free, he is in search of such erred notes and as soon as one is found, he makes sure he adds it to his collection.

The bullion trader is popular in his city and lives near Pannilal Chowk. He has enough notes and has now started a museum for people to come and have a look at his collection. He said that another reason for him to collect notes and put them on display is to make the newer generations aware of the currency notes of the past, some of which have been discontinued.

