This Canada Zoo Lets You Name Cockroaches After Your 'Bugging' Ex

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy in Canada has given broken-hearted lovers a way to vent out their frustration this Valentine’s Day. Their new campaign encourages jilted lovers to name cockroaches after their exes. With a minimum donation of $25 (approximately Rs 2000), the zoo allows you to name a cockroach, but their initiative is not limited to only exes. The participants who are willing to sign up for the campaign are free to think of names beyond exes, it can either be their boss, ex-friend, a relative, or anyone who has been ‘bugging’ them.

This is the first time ever that the Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy has taken initiative to organize such a campaign. The Donor Stewardship and Engagement Coordinator of the zoo, Kelsey Godel, spoke about their plan in an interview with CTV News Toronto that took place on Monday, January 16. While doing so, Godel also explained the online process of how to join their Valentine’s Day initiative. One must visit the zoo’s online website and select the ‘Dedication your donation’ option, followed by the ‘In honour of’ option. The website will prompt the users to fill in a blank space with the name of their choosing.

Advertisement

After filling out all the required options, the donors can either email a card to the mentioned person or even print out a digital certificate to deliver them in person. Notably, the Toronto Zee took inspiration from previous fundraisers organized by the San Antonio Zoo titled ‘Cry Me A Cockroach’ and Bronx Zoo’s ‘Name A Roach For Your Valentine.’ “We wanted to offer something to the folks who might be looking to mark the [Valentine’s Day] occasion differently," said Godel.

Advertisement

She also explained that the Toronto Zoo respects all creatures be they big or small. Emphasizing the integral part that cockroaches play in ecology, she added that they help to decompose forest litter and animal waste. In addition to this, they also balance the food cycle by becoming food for other animals and insects.

Seemingly, the zoo has decided to not share the monikers of all the cockroaches, however, they’ll share the most popular names on the list. “We have had multiple Kyles and multiple Jeffs," concluded Godel.

Advertisement

Would you want to try naming a cockroach after someone?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here