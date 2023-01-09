This Chef From Durgapur is Surprising People By His Blindfolded Cooking

There are many experiments with cooking. However, there is a cook in Durgapur whose technique is surprising. He is unique today because of his experience. Some of his hand-made Chinese dishes impress foodies. People flock to eat Nepalese chef Subhash Bahadur Chhetri’s handmade crispy baby corn. They have a Chinese restaurant near Agrani More, Benachiti, and Durgapur. However, this company has one more outlet. But the outlet at Agrani More is more crowded. Subhash Bahadur Chhetri himself is a Nepali. However, he is currently a permanent resident of the city of Durgapur. He started working as a cook at the age of 16. Almost 22 years have passed since then. And today the taste of food becomes unique with the magic of Subhash Bahadur Chhetri’s hands.

His cooking technique surprises people even more. With experience, he can make any Chinese verse perfectly today with even his eyes closed. The taste of which can defeat any great chef. This is what foodies are demanding. In this regard, an owner of the Chinese outlet said, cooking is like a pursuit for Subhash Bahadur Chhetri. When he got down to cooking, he got stuck there. He can’t see any other side of it. He cooks from his heart. Maybe that’s why he was able to master the technique of blindfolded cooking. That’s why people flock to see this cooking technique he adopted.

Besides, people are eager to eat food prepared by his hands. Customers are also saying the same thing. They say, if you want to eat Chinese food, Subhash’s dish is a must try. If you miss that, the taste of Chinese food remains very incomplete. That is why they rush to yhe outlet again and again.

