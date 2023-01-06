This China Forest Is Made of Innumerable Stones And It's Surreal

Nature lovers are automatically lured in by the beauty of the mountains and forests. There’s a traveller lurking somewhere inside everyone that just can’t ignore the pristine beauty of nature. Nature indeed houses some of the most bizarre and unique destinations that can make your eyes bulge out in astonishment. One such wonderful natural creation is the Stone Forest of China. Located in Yunnan Province, the Stone Forest or Shilin comprises striking limestone formations.

The Stone Forest has emerged to be a prominent tourist destination. Covering almost 300 square kilometres, these rock formations often create the illusion of stalagmites, rising from the ground and getting sharp and pointy at their peak. It is believed that there used to be a shallow sea in the region, almost 270 million years ago where the stone creations have now formed.

Advertisement

Slowly, the sea disappeared leaving behind the rock. Owing to the constant erosion of water and wind, these stone pillars were created over time. Some of the rocks even resemble particular animals, like lions, elephants, and birds, making it a buzzing tourist hub. Although there are trees lined in between, the sturdy and gigantic rocks steal the attention of many.

The monsoon season plays a huge role in the formation of rock shapes. The water gliding down the once-blunt rocks acts as a sculpting knife. It transforms the rocks into being jagged and sharp on the edges. If by accident someone loses their balance and trips, they are going to encounter grievous injuries. Small animals like squirrels are often spotted in the Stone Forest, scurrying their way through the rocks quite efficiently. Their short limbs and tiny body structure allow them to adapt to the steep-edged region.

Advertisement

According to popular folklore, there once lived a woman named Yi who is believed to have turned into stone in this particular forest because she was unable to marry her lover. It is assumed that the rocks are created in the form of a maze so that the woman and her partner could get lost in them, out of everyone’s sight. The tallest rock formation in Shilin stands at a height of 98 ft.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here