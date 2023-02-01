What would you do if you found over Rs 1 crore at a house you were renovating? Builder Bob Kitts from the US was renovating the bathroom of an old house close to Lake Erie, Cleveland, when he found two boxes suspended from a wire below the medicine cabinet. When he opened the boxes, he found an envelope with a return address for the P. Dunne News Agency.

The envelope contained £124,000 (Rs 1.24 crore) and a cardboard box had another £26,000 (Rs 26 lakh). In a statement, Kitts told The New York Times that he ripped the corner off of one. “I saw a 50 and got a little dizzy." But the discovery of the rare 1920s cash turned into a nightmare for Kitts as he and the homeowner Amanda Reece were confused about how they would split the cash.

Amanda offered Bob 10 percent of the cash but he wanted 40 percent. This turned things ugly and The Dunn estate later sued too with 21 heirs claiming the right to the money. When the case unfolded in court, Amanda testified that she had spent about Rs 11 lakh on a trip to Hawaii with her mother and sold some of the bills on eBay and to a coin dealer. She also claimed about Rs 47 lakh was stolen from a shoe box in her wardrobe and revealed that she had never made a police complaint about it.

Advertisement

Amanda even went as far as to accuse Kitts of stealing the money and started to leave him threatening phone messages. However, she eventually came around and dropped her claim to the remaining Rs 20 lakh and the courts decided to give Kitts 13.7 percent of that and the rest to Mr Dunne’s 21 heirs.

Cuyahoga County probate magistrate Charles Brown said that the cash envelopes belonged to the heirs because they were labelled with Dunne’s name.

Kitts said that he was not the bad guy everybody thought he was and got his fair share in the end.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here