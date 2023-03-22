The relationship between animals and humans is unique. Their interactions are often intriguing to watch. Some of these videos are so heart-warming, that they can easily turn our bad day into a good one. One such video is going viral on Instagram. It shows an elderly man hugging a duckling like a cute infant. The love the man showered upon the ducking seems to have gotten reciprocated by the duck, which too hugs him back.

In the clip, we can see an elderly man of around 70 years of age. He seems to be sick, as we can see a nose tube attached to his body. The man can be seen holding the duckling, just like one holds their kids. He pats his back gently and seems to mumble something. The duckling keeps his head on his shoulder, and it seems like it’s enjoying his company.

The caption of the video reads, “We all need an emotional support duck like Gertrude!"

This video has been receiving numerous likes and views on Instagram. One user wrote: “The shower cap made as a diaper is just cute." Another one wrote, “There is humanity still left on this planet." One other user said, “Can I have their Instagram account please, I want to see more of them." “She likes your energy, the background noise and the sweet talk!!!" commented one user. Another user got all emotional and wrote, “This is so sweet, making me tear up."

This Instagram page keeps posting cute videos of animals. They have similar other clips of cats, dogs, fishes and even rats, which received so much love from so many people all over the world.

Another such video which surfaced on social media recently shows a cat chasing a remote control toy. The cat also trips and topples over the toy to catch it.

Twitter also has various other such pages where they post cute animal videos.

