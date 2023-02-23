How often have you seen a tiger backing off during an attack or a duel? Not much, right? But a video of the apex predator stepping away from a fight with a leopard has stunned social media users. It was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Wednesday evening. In the clip, a tiger is seen closing in on a leopard in a jungle. However, the latter suddenly caves and starts rolling on the ground by moving its paws upwards. The gesture prompts the tiger to stop the attack and the big cat walks away from the face-off. The IFS officer highlighted that such a scenario is “unnatural" to be witnessed in the wild. He also guessed if it could be due to “peaceful coexistence." He tweeted: “This face-off between the tiger and leopard is a bit unnatural. What do you think as to why both backed up without attacking each other? Peaceful coexistence?" Watch the video here:

A barrage of Twitter users began to guess what could have prompted the tiger to walk away. A user wrote it could be because the leopard surrendered, “The leopard clearly gave the surrender gesture. Probably the tiger took it and backed off."

Another agreed, “Submissive behaviour from the leopard. Rolling on the back is to protect its spine and expose the tiger to its sharp claws. Tiger backs off to avoid unnecessary injury."

One more claimed, “To avoid the risk of serious injury, which both are capable of inflicting on the other. Tigress needs to be fully fit for her cubs so does not want to risk it. Leopard knows it cannot win."

Meanwhile, a user commented, “My conclusion: tiger was in full control of the situation. The way the leopard rolled on the ground, was a friendly gesture. Probably they knew each other. Tiger was not in an attacking mood. It too was circling the leopard casually."

The video has amassed over lakh views on the micro-blogging site but the location details of it remain unclear. This video came just a week after the IFS officer shared a spine-chilling video of a hunt chase between a tiger and a leopard.

In the previous clip, the leopard manages to escape the deadly chase of a tiger by climbing on a tree. The latter attempts to follow the leopard but eventually gives up on the prey, unable to climb the tree.

