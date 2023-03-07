Holi celebrations have taken over the entire country. With colours in the air, snacks and delightful gujiyas, Holi is a festival like no other. But like any celebration in India, it is incomplete without dance and music. Gearing up for the much-awaited festival, a group of youngsters created the ultimate medley of Bollywood songs that could also be part of your celebration. The group came up with the idea to perform snippets of Hindi songs that consist of different colours as the central theme in the lyrics. The group used Lal Dupatte Wali to celebrate the colour red, Neele Neele Ambar par for blue, Hum Pe Ye Kisne Hara Rang Dala for green, Gulabi Aankhein for pink, and more. The video was edited such that, the switch in songs was perfectly synced with the group’s costume change as well. The youngsters wore colours matching the track’s lyrics but what stole the limelight was their perfect coordination and catchy choreography.

Even though the members were given a monotonous spot throughout the clip, they managed to ace it with their dance steps and cheeky expressions. The Twitter user who shared this Bollywood medley wrote, “The best Holi video you’ll watch today. Happy Holi." Check out the video here:

Watch the video here:

Within a day, the clip has garnered over twenty-five thousand views on the micro-blogging site, leaving many entertained.

Previously, a Bihar teacher’s Holi-special song also ended up winning multiple hearts on social media. The name of the teacher was identified to be Baidyanath Rajak, who hails from Samastipur in Bihar. The viral clip that was recorded at a local school featured the teacher’s cheek covered in gulaal as he crooned his special Holi song. The lyrics of the track aim to make it easier for his pupil to understand the names of different colours in English. The video that’s doing the rounds on the internet also showcases Baidyanath Rajak standing in front of blackboards consisting of names of vivid colours including their Hindi translations. Watch the viral lesson below:

This year Holi falls on Wednesday, March 8, everywhere in India.

