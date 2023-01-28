Not all jobs have to be boring and tiring. Sometimes people also get paid to just sleep and eat. Don’t believe us? You have to check this recruitment notice on a website that conducts sleep studies and mattress reviews. Called the Sleep Junkie, the company has a vacancy that might just become your dream job. The website in their new sleep-related study wants to test out a popular European theory. It is believed by many that sleeping after eating cheese can make you prone to receiving nightmares. Sleep Junkie has made it their mission to find out if there’s any truth in the tact. In a job opening titled ‘dairy dreamers’, they want to hire a team of five who’d help them with the experiment.

The research is to find out the result of eating cheese on sleep quality, energy levels, and its likeliness to be the reason behind developing nightmares. All you need to do is eat cheese, sleep and share your honest review about the same. The selected candidates will be paid for their work and all the cost of cheese. The candidates won’t only eat a single kind of cheese, the candidates will be the company’s official cheese tasters who will narrate their experience of indulging and devouring different types of cheese and their impact on their sleep quality.

Advertisement

What is expected from the candidate?

When hired, the employees must log their sleep time using a sleep tracker and submit a written report of their sleep quality and energy level throughout the week. Feedback on nightmares is also to be recorded. The experiment that begins in March will last for three months. After this, the company will compensate the employees with $1,000 (Rs 81,000 approximately) upon completion of the study.

How to apply to be a ‘dairy dreamer’?

Advertisement

There’s an age specification to apply for the job as the website is only accepting candidates who are 21 years old. Apart from this, the candidates must also own a smartwatch that can track their sleeping patterns. They are expected to have a consistent sleeping schedule and must possess the ability to sleep alone during the trial stage of the research. Apart from this, the person should not be suffering from a sleep-related health issue or show any kind of lactose intolerance.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here