This Company’s HR Wants Employees to Stop Using Headphones at Work and Be 'Productive'

Every workplace has its own rules and regulations. While some are pretty lenient about day to day activities, others can come across as strict. Now, an HR thought using headphones distracted employees and also affected the quality of their work. As a result, a letter was sent to all employees asking them to not use headphones while working. The name of the company is still unknown. A Reddit user posted a screenshot of the email on the social media site as he asked, “HRs of Mumbai, what are your thoughts on this? I am pretty annoyed."

“We’ve noticed that many of you are using headphones while working. Unfortunately, this means that you don’t have your full attention on the task at hand and we’ve seen a dip in the quality of work that is being completed," read the letter. It further mentioned, “Our clients have also raised issues with us regarding deadlines not being met and tasks not being finished on time."

Have a look:

Since being uploaded, the post has gone viral and irked many people online. “Reply on the mail. Make sure that other sounds are also not there to enter our ears as that also makes productivity go down. I had this issue and I straight away said this and also pointed out the delay in work due to ladies taking long washroom breaks. Everything went back to normal," suggested a person. Another person wrote, “That’s what hrs stupidity does. It blatantly generalizes and over corrects things frequently."

“I’m an introvert. I don’t like to talk to people much. I wear earphones all the time at my work literally from 9 - 5 ! Just need it to focus, ignore others and not get distracted by others noise. I simply get the work done whatever is assigned and leave. That’s all that matters honestly," mentioned another person.

